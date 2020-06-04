B.C. Transit has adjusted its operations continuously throughout the pandemic. Full driver doors have been installed in buses to ensure physical distancing between customers and drivers. (B.C. Transit photo)

Greater Victoria transit usage sees gradual rise

Ridership still down 66 per cent compared to last year

Transit ridership in Greater Victoria is slowly starting to ramp up following a substantial drop in usage over the past couple of months.

Johnathon Dyck, communications manager for B.C. Transit, said regional ridership is down about 66 per cent compared to last year at this time, which is an improvement over last month’s 77 per cent decrease.

Transit routes have had to decrease in order to match the drop in usage, but Dyck said B.C. Transit is “monitoring the situation closely,” and will continuously adapt its services as the province moves towards phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, B.C. Transit implemented safety protocols to ensure driver and customer safety. Some of these protocols included enhanced cleaning on of all the buses, installing vinyl shields and new protective doors for drivers, providing personal protection equipment for HandyDART drivers, encouraging people to wear masks when using transit, and limiting capacity to ensure physical distancing.

“We are looking at how to make transit a comfortable place for users and drivers as we navigate through the situation,” Dyck said. “We have had to make decisions quickly and have kept safety at the top of mind throughout.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria gets 13 new handyDART buses to replace aging fleet

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said ridership in Sooke has gone down as many people who usually commute are now working from home.

She will meet with the Victoria Regional Transit Commission on June 16 to gain a better understanding around what transit will look like moving forward.

“It’s certainly on my mind, but B.C. Transit has been good at communicating in terms of whats happening throughout,” said Tait. “I think it would be impactful to hear from riders, and if our residents are feeling comfortable using transit.”

Dyck said the best way for people to get updates and information on routes in their area is to go on the BC transit website, as well as on nextride.victoria.bctransit.com.

B.C. Transit began collecting fares again on June 1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Just Posted

Tlaoquiaht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Greater Victoria transit usage sees gradual rise

Ridership still down 66 per cent compared to last year

Rock painting gains popularity on Vancouver Island

Facebook groups formed for people to share ideas, gift painted rocks

VIDEO: View Royal resident spots cougar in nearby backyard

B.C. Conservation notified about early Thursday morning sighting

Greater Victoria tourism industry ‘can’t wait any longer’ for financial aid

Saanich mayor, business owners call on provincial, federal governments for tourism-specific aid

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

Man found dead in his tent at Island homeless camp

Facebook posts tell of personal struggles and attempts to stay clean and sober

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct

New Canadian modelling shows COVID-19 waning but relaxing restrictions still risky

Canada has had 93,441 positive cases and 7,543 death

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

Tlaoquiaht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Most Read