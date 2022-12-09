Greater Victoria wind warning tangles with high tide Saturday morning

Winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 expected late Friday afternoon

Winds are expected to ease early Saturday morning but may mix with local high tides at 8 a.m. creating high water levels along beaches. (Black Press Media file photo)

Strong winds are expected to clash with high tides Saturday morning in Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada warns of winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 for Friday afternoon through early Saturday (Dec. 10) impacting the eastern communities of the Capital Region.

The forecast shows an approaching low-pressure system hanging out west of Vancouver Island with the strong winds developing late Friday afternoon near Juan de Fuca Strait.

While winds are expected to ease early Saturday morning they may mix with local high tides at 8 a.m. creating high water levels along beaches.

Environment Canada advises extra caution as the blend could impact seaside walkways with debris potentially washing further up the shoreline.

