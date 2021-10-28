West Shore RCMP is asking for help locating a child’s special travel seat that was lost around Thanksgiving somewhere between Victoria and Duncan. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Greater Victorians asked to help find lost travel seat for child with special needs

Parents believe seat misplaced between Victoria and Duncan

The search is on for a lost travel seat that a local child with special needs depends on.

West Shore RCMP says the child’s parents believe they must have misplaced it around Thanksgiving somewhere between Duncan and Victoria. The travel seating device is called a “Firefly Goto” and is on loan from the Queen Alexandra Centre for Children’s Health.

“We are hoping the communities around southern Vancouver Island can rally up together in an effort to locate this special seating device for this child who cannot sit without support,” Const. Alex Berube, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

