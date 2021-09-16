According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment continues to drop, reaching 4.2 per cent in August. (Black Press Media file photo)

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment continues to drop, reaching 4.2 per cent in August. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate continues to drop

At 4.2 per cent, local unemployment rate is well below provincial and national figures

The Greater Victoria labour market continues to remain tight.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate for Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) stood at 4.2 per cent for the period of Aug. 15 to 21, down from 4.3 per cent in July. In other words, a tight labour market has become even tighter.

That also appeared in other ways. While the CMA’s population grew by 0.2 per cent to 347,000 in August, the labour force dropped by 1.3 per cent to 217,000, while the number of employed people dropped 1.2 per cent to 207,900.

Provincially, British Columbia recorded an unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent, compared to 7.1 per cent for Canada.

Among B.C.’s four CMAs, Victoria recorded the lowest unemployment rate, ahead of Kelowna (5.7 per cent), Abbotsford-Mission (5.9 per cent) and Vancouver (7.2 per cent).

Greater Victoria

