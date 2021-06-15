Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Green Leader Annamie Paul is facing a no-confidence motion that could ultimately oust her from her perch atop the party.

The leader of Quebec’s Green party, Alex Tyrrell, says the federal party’s governing body is poised to kick off a process Tuesday night that aims to dethrone Paul less than a year after she won the leadership.

The move follows months of internal strife over the party’s direction and the leader’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It also arrives less than a week after Jenica Atwin, one of three Green MPs, defected to the Liberals, citing the “distraction” of party turmoil over the latest Mideast crisis.

Paul said Tuesday, before word broke of the federal council’s motion, that Atwin’s stated rationale for crossing the floor was a “completely manufactured reason” and noted that the MP said the Green leader was not a key factor in her departure.

Tyrrell said he believes Paul should step aside after she failed, in his view, to unite disparate party factions and disavow comments from her former spokesman, Noah Zatzman, that accused Green MPs of antisemitism.

“I’ve never seen this level of conflict and discord within the federal Green party,” Tyyrell said in an interview.

“I think that it’s time for Annamie to step back from the leadership for the good of the party. I think that the conflict has reached a point where it’s difficult for people to work within the party.”

Paul rejected calls from the Greens’ Quebec wing to resign.

“I received a very strong mandate from our membership,” she told reporters Tuesday. “I believe that I have been given the instructions to work on behalf of Canadians for green recovery, to work on behalf of Canadians to ensure that we complete our social safety nets and to forge a just society.”

Paul won slightly more than half of the leadership vote on the eight ballot in October 2020.

The council vote slated for Tuesday night would need more than half of the body’s 17 members to support it.

If the motion passes, the leader would have 30 days to prepare a response, after which a meeting would be held in mid-July on whether a leadership vote should go ahead. That motion requires backing from three-quarters of the council, and would open the door to another motion to remove Paul from her post at a general meeting of party members.

A spokesperson for Paul confirmed that the federal council will convene a special session Tuesday evening.

In a joint statement hours after Atwin’s defection on Thursday, Green MPs Paul Manly and Elizabeth May — former party leader — said “the attack against Ms. Atwin by the Green Party leader’s chief spokesperson on May 14” set the stage for the lawmaker’s departure.

Paul has said Atwin first reached out to Liberals before that date, however.

“As much as you try to bring everyone together, there are those that are going to continue to support others, including some of the other candidates who ran. I would just encourage them again to respect the will of the members,” Paul said Tuesday.

A leadership review will follow the next federal election, she pointed out, “so the members will be able to pass judgment soon enough.”

Tyrell, who was one of more than a dozen contenders who initially signed on as leadership candidates, said Paul has failed to respect MP independence in a caucus that is not whipped.

But Paul said Monday that she and Atwin never had a conversation about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I had never, while she was an MP for our party, ever asked Ms. Atwin to rein in her comments. I have never sanctioned her in any way for her comments,” Paul said.

She also noted that Atwin, who said in a Twitter post last month that Israel should “#EndApartheid,” joined weeks later a party whose position on the conflict is “at least if not more moderate” than that of the Greens.

Atwin’s defection leaves the Green party with just two lawmakers in the House of Commons, reeling from ongoing fallout over policy disputes, power struggles and bruised egos.

—Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Island Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Federal PoliticsGreen Party

Previous story
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study
Next story
Liberal government moves to define ‘elder abuse’ to better target ways to stop it

Just Posted

Colin Davidson won $100K on a Set for Life scratch ticket in Sooke. (BCLC photo)
Sooke man does ‘happy dance’ after scratching a $100,000 Set for Life win

Colin Davidson plans to renovate his home and invest in his daughter’s education

Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics B.C. kicks off with a run at Swan Lake on June 6. The virtual fundraiser runs until June 20. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
Torch run seeks to scorch previous fundraiser, targets $75,000 for Special Olympics

Global movement shoots for 40,000 km in honour of the 40th anniversary

West Shore RCMP K9 Halla. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sound of RCMP dog enough to stop suspects in Oak Bay

West Shore RCMP K9 unit called in, didn’t get to chase

Improving safety at Keating Cross Road and the Pat Bay Highway is the goal of the flyover project currently in the works. The province aims to reveal the final cost and design this fall. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Final budget, design of Keating flyover in Central Saanich still in the works

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says information coming by this fall

UVic Department of Anthropology chair and professor, April Nowell, at home with a copy of her new book, Growing Up In the Ice Age. (Courtesy of April Nowell)
New book by University of Victoria professor explores lives of Ice Age children

April Nowell spent two decades researching archaeological evidence of children, teens

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

Cowichan Tribes man Adrian Sylvester is worried that he was targetted by a trailer hitch thrown from a vehicle. (Facebook photo)
Cowichan Tribes man worried he was target of trailer hitch

Adrian Sylvester says no one has reported a missing hitch after one nearly hit him

Graeme Roberts, who was mayor of Nanaimo from 1984-86, died this month at age 89. (Photo courtesy Nanaimo Community Archives)
City of Nanaimo flags at half-mast as former mayor Graeme Roberts dies at 89

‘Giant-killer’ beat out Frank Ney in mayoral election in 1984

CVSAR search the Puntledge River following a report of an abandoned kayak. Photo, CVSAR Facebook page
Comox Valley Search and Rescue spends four hours searching for no one

Overturned kayak a reminder for public to contact officials if they have to abandon a watercraft

Most Read