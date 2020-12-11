Grinches are prowling for presents this year, Victoria police warn

The Victoria Police Department is warning people not to leave presents in their cars this holiday season. (Victoria Police Department/Screenshot)

Holiday grinches are on the prowl, Victoria police are warning, and their favourite target is presents left in cars.

On Dec. 9, a victim reported having $1,000 worth of gifts stolen from their vehicle in the 1100-block of View Street. Officers are investigating but no suspects have been identified.

To show people just how easily a thief can break into and steal valuables from cars, VicPD released a short holiday video.

To report information about this theft, call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Nearly 30 Saanich cars broken into in early November, most in Cordova Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmasChristmas holidayHolidaysVehiclesVictoria Police Department