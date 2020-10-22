Ground-breaking for the new Sooke library

The clearing of the land for the new Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke began Thursday. The $7.5-million building on Wadams Way between Anna Marie and Townsend roads will include more than 14,400 square feet of space, children’s area fireplace lounge, laptop bar and community space. The library is expected to open in spring 2022. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The clearing of the land for the new Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke began Thursday. The $7.5-million building on Wadams Way between Anna Marie and Townsend roads will include more than 14,400 square feet of space, children’s area fireplace lounge, laptop bar and community space. The library is expected to open in spring 2022.

