Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps (far left) joins developers in breaking ground on Tresah, a mass timber residential development in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps (far left) joins developers in breaking ground on Tresah, a mass timber residential development in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Ground breaks on mass timber condo buildings in Victoria

Development kicks off Midtown neighbourhood, says Victoria mayor

A line up of shovels digging into ceremonial soil marked the start of a development Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps calls the beginning of residential “Midtown.”

Developers and dignitaries broke ground on Tresah, a B.C. mass timber condo development slated for a lot across from Mayfair Shopping Centre. The project will be the first major residential development in that area since it was identified for future residential and commercial growth by city council.

The project sits on a property in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood between Speed and Frances avenues.

“This is the first residential building in what we like to think of as Midtown,” Help said at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. “So 20 years from today, this will still be the first building, but we imagine tons of residential development.”

READ ALSO: Saanich and Victoria look to create new ‘midtown’ region on Douglas

Tresah will feature two multi-unit buildings – a 12-storey fully mass timber mid-rise of 169 units and a six-storey wood frame building with 66 units. Ten of the units will be affordable rentals for low to moderate income households.

Developer Mike Geric Construction says mass timber has significant carbon benefits, with roughly one ton of CO2 stored in every square metre of wood.

“For a building like Tresah, each home effectively removes one vehicle from the road forever,” said Ed Geric, president of Mike Geric Construction. “Tresah is the future of building. Welcome to a sustainable future.”

Peter Moonen of the Canadian Wood Council said the development “sets the stage for what is possible.”

“It’s a great example of how we can build,” he said. “Not just in Victoria but around B.C.”

Tresah is expected to be completed in about two years. Pricing starts at $289,900.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria development proposes co-living suites for students

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaConstructiondevelopmentVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Crash on Douglas Street next to Mayfair mall delaying traffic
Next story
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

Just Posted

Sgt. Greg Pask (left), Const. Alex Berube, Commr. Jennifer Strachan, Const. Dave Lewis and Cpl. Melvin Sansone attended a small award ceremony at West Shore RCMP headquarters to be recognized for acts of bravery and commitment to the job. (West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP officer recognized for intervening in mental health crisis

Four officers honoured for acts of bravery and commitment to the job

SIG
Zoning amendments to allow large housing development in Sooke sent to public hearing

Bylaw amendments that will permit the construction of 133 residential homes in… Continue reading

One person is in custody after police responded to reports of a business’s window being smashed on Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo) Victoria police are asking for people’s help identifying the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred early Oct. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)
One in custody after window smashed in downtown Victoria

Police find suspect in Centennial Square washroom

Saanich police issued a $2,300 fine to a homeowner for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act by hosting a game with more than six guests on Nov. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich homeowner fined $2,300 for poker game with 10 guests

Police issued fine for violation of B.C. COVID-19 Related Measures Act

(Black Press Media file photo)
Contact tracing now mandatory at Vancouver Island campgrounds, RV parks

As of Nov. 13, owners must collect information from each patron

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens is located on Russell Place in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Island Health declares region’s first COVID-19 outbreak in long-term care

Positive test occurred at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens in Port Alberni

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

Police officers were called to Chemainus Sunday where a body was found in the back seat of a car. (Black Press file photo)
Body found in car in Chemainus

Police make discovery after being called to apartment building

Police found drugs, guns, ammo and cash when they raided a home and arrested two suspects in Nanaimo on Nov. 6. (Photo submitted)
Fentanyl and cash seized, two arrests made in bust in Nanaimo

Suspects’ alleged history of violence triggered Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team deployment

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Most Read