A classroom is shown at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A classroom is shown at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Group calls for integration of early childhood education and school systems

People for Education says there are clear benefits to early childhood education

An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems.

A new report from People for Education says there are clear benefits to early childhood education, and current systems across the country aren’t up to muster.

The group says access to child care is inequitable, with prices and availability varying widely based on location.

It also says a lack of co-ordination between early childhood educators, elementary schools and high schools negates some of the benefits for kids who do have access.

People for Education says the priorities and learning mechanisms are not aligned between early childhood education and school systems, so students aren’t able to fully take advantage of the strong foundation set for them in preschool.

The group says the federal government’s commitment in this year’s budget to spend $30 billion over five years on child-care provides an opportunity to replace the disjoined system with a “continuum of education” that starts young.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Liberals take step on national child-care system, promise plan coming in 2021 budget

ChildcareEducation

Previous story
Homeowners balk at Royal Bay property tax exemptions, Colwood councillor pushes back
Next story
COVID-19 isolation has impacted mental health of 1-in-5 Canadians, survey finds

Just Posted

Kristy Sivorot and her son Griffin with Juniper, a lame, pregnant cow she bought from a large dairy operation to nurse back to health. Juniper gave birth to Junior, a bull calf, on July 21 and is doing well. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Women hobby farmers are part of a food revolution

Attendees at the 2020 Women’s March in Victoria carry signs with messages of empowerment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police missteps leave Greater Victoria sexual assault survivor without justice

Emergency crews were called after a garbage truck struck a utility line in Victoria on Wednesday. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after garbage truck strikes power line in Victoria

Colwood Coun. Gordie Logan in Royal Bay, near the future site of a seniors residence and the Royal B.C. Museum’s new collections and research building. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Homeowners balk at Royal Bay property tax exemptions, Colwood councillor pushes back