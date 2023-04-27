Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire west of Williams Lake

Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo) Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo) Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)

A tree falling on a power line in the community of Riske Creek sparked a wildfire and quick response from residents in the area this week.

The incident happened along Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, April 26, while the area was under a special weather statement due to strong, gusty winds. Traffic was temporarily impacted.

Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service reports the fire covered about 50 hectares and is considered being held.

This same area was hit hard by the 2017 wildfires, something which residents noted on social media following the incident.

READ MORE: Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresCariboo