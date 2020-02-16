Habitat for Humanity has secured a third build site located in Central Saanich. (Black Press file photo)

Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for 11 new homes on the Saanich Peninsula

Successful applicants will help build their new homes and receive an affordable mortgage

Greater Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity is putting out a call to families interested in owning one of 11 new homes on the Saanich Peninsula.

Through the program, successful applicants will work with Habitat for Humanity to build themselves a new home and purchase it at a fair market value. Habitat will help with affordable financing options, establishing mortgage payments that don’t take up more than 30 per cent of the family’s gross income.

Successful applicants will need to demonstrate certain requirements to be considered, including currently living in need, having the ability to meet payment requirements and holding a willingness to partner with Habitat in the near future.

ALSO READ: New build lot secured in Central Saanich for Habitat for Humanity

New owners of one of these homes become a Habitat ambassador, and is expected to participate in other Habitat projects, community activities and publicity, including 500 hours of volunteer work within two years.

Applicants must also be Canadian citizens or permanent residents and live within the Capital Region for at least two years, currently not own a home or property, and be the primary care provider of a child.

Anyone interested in learning more or applying can visit havitatvictoria.com/homeownership.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

affordable housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forestry workers vote for new agreement, ending 8-month strike on Vancouver Island
Next story
Murder of sex worker exposes Canada’s hypocrisy on prostitution: advocate

Just Posted

Sidney company tastes sweet success with sugar kelp

Cascadia Seaweed is experiencing rapid growth after launching six months ago

Westin Bear Mountain invests $2 million to renovate newly-named spa

‘Amatista Spa’ has yet to announce official opening date

North Saanich floats tougher policies for buoys and moorings near Tsehum Harbour

Municipality also considers additional collaboration with Sidney and other communities

HarbourCats team up with Bastion Books to bring back Harvey’s Reading Club

HarbourCats and Bastions Books offer students free game tickets in an effort to promote child literacy

Central Saanich newspaper carrier gets letter of thanks, chocolates from her community for note

Ava Verscheure started her first very job by introducing herself to residents along newspaper route

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

Vancouver tumbles out of top spot in Pacific Division

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

B.C. VIEWS: Inaction on pipeline protests not a viable response

Columnist Frank Bucholtz on how the Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute got so bad

PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

Black Press Media’s Jenna Hauck, shares some of her most memorable images of 2010 Winter Games

#FoxForFiver: Support grows in B.C. to put Terry Fox on new $5 bill

Terry Fox’ Marathon of Hope raised money for cancer research

Trudeau confers with cabinet ministers as rail blockades continue

The Trudeau government has been criticized for not doing more to end the blockades

Canadian nurses’ unions warn national standards for coronavirus protection too low

President says safety protocols nationwide are inadequate compared to those in Ontario and other countries

Government to evacuate Canadians from quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

15 Canadians aboard the ship have tested positive

Most Read