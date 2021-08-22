Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

More than 12,000 people were injured and nearly 53,000 homes destroyed

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation’s southwestern peninsula.

READ MORE: Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Haiti

Previous story
People’s Party left out of federal leaders’ debate; 5 parties will participate
Next story
Ministers defend evacuation efforts in Afghanistan amid dire security challenges

Just Posted

Saanich council is discussing the 2022 budget and how to best prepare for increases suggested. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich council approves 2022 budget guidelines

Gurdeep Pandher does a bit of bhangra dancing with Jess Birring at the 3rd Street Cafe in Sidney. The Sidney visit was the final stop on the Joy, Hope and Positivity Tour where the Yukon-based Pandher spread his love for the traditional dance of Punjab across Canada. Pandher has promised to visit Sidney again on next year’s tour and lead residents in bhangra dance. (Courtesy Michele Sealey)
Gurdeep Pandher stops in Sidney on his Joy, Hope and Positivity Tour

Throughout its first summer, the Arts and Culture Colwood Society raised an arts show, Flatdeck Musical Theatre Presentation and an Emily Carr Interpretive sign located on Painter Trail. (Courtesy Arts and Culture Colwood Society)
New Arts and Culture Society of Colwood seeks community support

The Churchmouse Bookshop in St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church will hold its annual sale on Sept. 11. (Churchmouse Bookshop)
Oak Bay church plans to fill the pews with books for annual fundraiser