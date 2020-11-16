Haliburton Road upgrades make roadway safer for pedestrians, cyclists

Work completed in eight months with budget of $600,000

A Saanich roadway improvement project that took place along Haliburton Road between the Pat Bay Highway and Wesley Road concluded in October – making the area safer for all road users. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

A two-phase roadway and drainage improvement project that brought a slew of safety upgrades to Saanich’s Haliburton Road is complete.

The short-term project to bring cycling and pedestrian infrastructure enhancements to Haliburton Road between Wesley Road and the Pat Bay Highway began in early 2020 and concluded in October. According to the district, the various improvements create “a safer and more convenient route for all users.”

The project came out of Saanich’s Active Transportation Plan and is “just one piece of the puzzle to improve commuting, walking and travel through the area,” said Mayor Fred Haynes in a written statement.

Among the changes were new and enhanced sidewalks, upgraded crosswalks, new cycling facilities spanning from the highway to Wesley Road, accessible ramps and bus stop enhancements, along with new concrete curbs, storm drains and gutters.

The work was completed in eight months and cost approximately $600,000, said district spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

Phase one of the project included changes to the northbound bus stop on the highway just north of Haliburton Road and the installation of a sidewalk connecting the stop to the intersection. Phase two saw crews install further sidewalks, cycling facilities and new pavement.

Haynes explained that the project was developed in consultation with the community, Saanich staff and experts, and delivers “substantial improvements” that will benefit the community for years to come.

“This is another excellent example of Saanich residents’ tax dollars at work,” said Coun. Colin Plant in a social media post about the completed project. He added that the area is “much better for all users now.”

Past roadway improvements in the area include the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s 2017 installation of an advanced turn light for drivers turning left off Haliburton Road onto the highway to improve traffic in the area.

