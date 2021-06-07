A rendering of Starlight Investments’ proposed Harris Green Village redevelopment. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Investments)

A rendering of Starlight Investments’ proposed Harris Green Village redevelopment. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Investments)

Harris Green Village redevelopment could see Victoria’s highest building

The development could mean half an acre of green space in the village, but reduced sunlight

A proposal for what could be Victoria’s tallest building will require rezoning.

The proposal for the development at Harris Green Village includes 100,000-square-feet of commercial space and 1,500 rental apartments across its block-and-a-half site surrounding 1010 and 1020 View Street. Apartments will be split across five towers ranging from 21 to 32 storeys – which could be Victoria’s new tallest building, dethroning the 25-storey Hudson Place One on Herald Street.

If accepted, the development site will convert from core residential to a mixed-use land designation, said Sheldon Johnson, Victoria’s manager of engagement. The amendment would permit buildings taller than the current cap of 20 storeys, and density up to the development’s proposed floor space ratio of 6.2:1.

The developers are contemplating but have yet to confirm the inclusion of office space in the village, said Starlight Investments senior development manager Andrew Browne.

It will also mean the demolition of all existing buildings in Yate Street’s 900-block which currently houses Market on Yates, London Drugs, Frontrunners, Bosely’s and a dozen other businesses. Harris Victoria Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram currently occupy 1045 Yates Street.

“Harris Green is a great residential gateway to downtown with a strong identity and commercial space. We want to build on that,” Browne said. “We don’t want to eliminate that, we want to provide more.”

READ ALSO: Community association calls for input on Victoria boundary changes

Following two years of consultation with the community, Browne said the developer, Starlight, had heard loud and clear the need to incorporate green space with the new development. “With increased building height, we can carve out more of that ground floor area to create green space,” he said, which would include a half-acre in Yate Street’s 900-block.

Taller buildings, however, mean more sun blockage. According to their rezoning application available on the City of Victoria’s development tracker, the towers will create new afternoon shadows on buildings on Yates Street’s north side between Cook and Vancouver streets.

Victoria residents can provide comments on the proposed development until June 25 by accessing Victoria’s online development tracker and filtering for “pre-application (CALUC)” along with the development’s address.

RELATED STORY: A Toronto developer looks to develop two blocks in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

development

Previous story
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine
Next story
Sidney’s Anglican church rings bells 215 times to remember Indigenous children found in unmarked graves

Just Posted

In 2020 Greater Victoria 4-H winners in the junior division included Sava Bell from the Metchosin club. (Courtesy Agriculture in the classroom)
Field to Fork Challenge encourages B.C. youth to prepare healthy, local foods

Six Greater Victoria youth won cash prizes in 2020 for submitted recipes, cooking videos

Members of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association (from left) Susan Haddon, Shawn Newby, Travis Paterson, and John Schmuck take a break at Rutledge Park, which will soon receive upgrades. (Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association photo)
Upgrades will make a splash at Saanich’s Rutledge Park

Access to upgrades will ‘bring community together’ and allow better utilization of park

A rendering of Starlight Investments’ proposed Harris Green Village redevelopment. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Investments)
Harris Green Village redevelopment could see Victoria’s highest building

The development could mean half an acre of green space in the village, but reduced sunlight

VicPD is investigating the cause of the midnight crash that sent four to hospital, two with potentially life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potentially life-altering crash under investigation by VicPD

Driver arrested at the scene and four people sent to hospital, two with serious injuries

A new survey finds growing confidence among Canadian businesses for the next three months, but also concerns about rising costs. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New survey finds rising confidence among Canadian businesses

But concerns remain, including fears of higher costs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

While someone like the writer would tremble at proximity to such a bull, for Pete Wilford, this Hereford bull was a friend. (Sooke Region Museum photo)
We won’t see this again – Pete and the bull

Woodside Farm has long history in Sooke region

Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Vancouver Island mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get Myra Falls mine back on its feet

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

This photograph of a computer screen during a virtual interview on April 9, 2021, shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, as he sits with his wife Fran DeWine while she holds a printed copy of the Yellow Springs News issue page from April 28, 1955 that shows DeWine as a then second-grader, while receiving his polio vaccination. Tens of millions of today’s older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today’s youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979.(AP Photo/Dan Sewell)
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

Survivors sharing their memories with today’s younger people as a lesson of hope

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada says senior executives to voluntarily return 2020 bonuses

Public disappointment cited for return of some of the packages handed executives

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

Most Read