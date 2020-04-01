Hatley Park closed to vehicles, formal gardens closed due to COVID-19

The castle view from Italian Gardens in Hatley Gardens at Royal Roads University. (Photo supplied by Royal Roads)

All vehicle access by visitors is temporarily suspended to all national historic sites and parks until further notice, including Hatley Park National Historic Site where Royal Roads University is located.

The directive to suspend traffic comes from Parks Canada as Canadians are asked to stay home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone considering a visit to a Parks Canada location, including those in urban areas, is asked to cancel their plans.

In order to comply, Royal Roads has closed the Hatley Park grounds to vehicle access by visitors effective immediately. Visitor parking facilities and the Hatley Park gardens are also closed to the public.

The Royal Roads campus remains open to essential staff and for essential functions. The Hatley Park trails and grounds also remain open to the public at this time. The school asks that social distancing requirements be respected.

All on-campus classes at Royal Roads University, including residencies, have moved online as well. Faculty and staff who can temporarily work from home are doing so, according to the university.

