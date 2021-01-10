Have your say on Victoria’s city budget 2021

Interested in how and where the City of Victoria will spend money in 2021?

Aware of the changing priorities brought about by the pandemic, the city is encouraging community members from residents and non-profits to property and business owners to offer input on issues and projects they feel are important.

Beginning Jan. 4, the public can take to Twitter (#victownhall) to contribute questions and/or comments regarding the city’s 2021 draft budget. Then register for and attend the virtual town hall on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the answers and further discussion.

Input can also be provided via email to engage@victoria.ca or by taking the budget survey available at engage.victoria.ca, by Jan. 10. There viewers can also find the 2021 draft financial plan in full or summary versions.

“We know how much our residents and businesses depend on our services, which is why council is proposing to maintain current service levels and try to keep the tax increase to one per cent plus inflation,” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a release.

A separate virtual event for those aged 14 to 24 who live, attend school or work in Victoria, entitled Youth Speak: Budget 2021, is being held concurrently on Jan. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Only 15 participants will be admitted to the event, visit engage.victoria.ca for more details.

The proposed city budget allocates $255.9 million for operations of more than 200 programs and services, and $52.9 million for capital infrastructure projects. Council has also requested the addition of $3 million back into the capital budget for projects yet to be determined.

