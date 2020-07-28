Having a U.S. license plate is not a crime, police say

Having a U.S. licence plate on your car is not a crime.

As summer brought U.S. visitors to the Island, Oak Bay Police fielded many reports from locals that people are driving around in Oak Bay with American plates.

We continue to get phone calls about people with US plates. We will (& have) investigate(d) 'breach of quarantine' issues but we will not pull over every US plate or continually stop/interrogate anyone simply for having a US plate. #OakBay pic.twitter.com/9zcnhuArmp — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) July 18, 2020

“We will investigate any allegations of someone breaching quarantine; however, we have no intention of stopping every vehicle that has a U.S. plate,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

“Some people have completed their quarantine and are driving legally with their U.S. plates and they should not be repeatedly stopped and interrogated by police simply due to their plates.”

After a brief social media campaign, the calls have stopped coming in.

There was one allegation where someone believed their neighbour was failing to quarantine.

“However, we learned that he had quarantined elsewhere in B.C. before returning home and this was supported with documentation,” Bernoties said.

