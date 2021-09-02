Jeremy Gordaneer (right) has been identified by his wife (left) as the man killed in Rockland Aug. 31. (Jeremy Gordaneer/Facebook)

“He is simply one of the very best ones”: Victoria artist identified as murder victim

Jeremy Gordaneer was murdered in Rockland Aug. 31

Multimedia artist Jeremy Gordaneer has been identified as the man murdered in Rockland Aug. 31, in a social media post by his wife Thea Patterson.

“He touched so, so many people with his talent – his gentle genius – his wry sense of humour – his tender soft eyes – his ability to put people at ease,” Patterson wrote Sept. 1. “He was – he is – simply one of the very best ones. I will always miss him.”

Gordaneer, the son of Canadian painter James Gordaneer, was born in Ontario but grew up in Victoria. He nurtured his childhood love for art by attending Camosun College’s fine arts program, the University of Victoria’s theatre program, and the University of Alberta’s scenic design master’s program. His work combined painting, sculpture, dance and set design.

Victoria police were called to a residence in the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens in Rockland around 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 31. Officers and paramedics found a man who was suffering from injuries and were unable to save him.

As of Thursday morning, the residence remains blocked off.

No arrests have been made, but the death is being treated as a homicide and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating. It is Victoria’s second murder of the year.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or video footage of the area of the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens from Aug. 30 around 6 p.m. to Aug. 31 at 6 a.m. is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

