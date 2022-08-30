Aspengrove School. (News Bulletin file photo)

Head of school near Nanaimo fired for ‘inappropriate online activity’

Aspengrove School’s board of governors was made aware of alleged incident on Aug. 26

The head of an independent school in Lantzville, north of Nanaimo, has been fired prior to the start of the fall semester for alleged “inappropriate online activity” with someone who stated they were underage.

In a letter to parents, Iain McIver, chairperson of Aspengrove School’s board of governors, said that the school was made aware of an alleged incident last Friday, Aug. 26, involving Mark Pierotti and a “person claiming to be a minor.” The RCMP were notified and Pierotti was terminated with immediate effect, the letter said. The posts were said to be “incredibly troubling,” but no further details were given. The board said Aspengrove takes issues related to violence, sexual abuse and online exploitation seriously.

The board is aware of only the one incident and McIver stated the board is not aware of any transgressions by Pierotti involving Aspengrove students or staff members. The school has retained a third party to conduct an investigation into Pierotti’s conduct while at the school, McIver noted in the letter.

The board chairperson said access to psychological care and counselling will be made available to students and staff, with more details forthcoming.

Former school head Jo-Anne Kingstone will take over for Pierotti in the interim, the letter said.

Daniel Shugarman, Aspengrove’s legal representative, has been contacted for comment.

Nanaimo RCMP said they could neither confirm nor deny that an investigation is taking place.

