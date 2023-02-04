Head of UVic-based ocean observing agency honoured for lifetime of science work

Kate Moran is the president and CEO of Ocean Networks Canada

Kate Moran, president and CEO of Ocean Networks Canada, has been recognized for her lifetime of ocean science, policy and research contributions. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Networks Canada)

The president and CEO of a Greater Victoria-based ocean observing and research organization has been recognized for her lifetime of scientific contributions.

Kate Moran of Ocean Networks Canada has been named an American Association for an Advancement of Science Fellow for her work in ocean science research, policy and outreach.

“I am truly honoured for this recognition from scientific peers around the world,” Moran said in a release. “My career successes have only been achieved by working with skilled, selfless and dedicated professionals and I can’t thank them enough.”

The American Association for an Advancement of Science calls itself the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals. Moran will be celebrated along with the new class of 2022 at the annual Fellows Forum in Washington, D.C., this summer.

“AAAS is proud to elevate these standout individuals and recognize the many ways in which they’ve advanced scientific excellence, tackled complex societal challenges and pushed boundaries that will reap benefits for years to come,” said Sudip Parikh, the association’s CEO and the executive publisher of the Science journals.

Ocean Networks Canada delivers world-leading ocean data from its cabled, mobile and community-based observing networks that represent an essential component of Canada’s ocean observing science capacity. The non-profit society calls the University of Victoria home.

READ: UVic monitoring could’ve warned Victoria about Tofino earthquake

READ: Going blue in 2022: Greater Victoria positioned to make waves in blue economy: advocates

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria