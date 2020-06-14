A healing gathering is set to take place at B.C. Legislature in downtown Victoria for Chantel Moore, a 26-year old mother who was shot and killed by police in New Brunswick during a wellness check. (Facebook)

Healing gathering set at B.C. Legislature for Indigenous woman fatally shot by police

Event to take place on June 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

A healing gathering will take place at Victoria’s B.C. Legislature on Thursday, June 18 for Chantel Moore.

The 26-year old Indigenous mother from Vancouver Island was shot and killed by police in Edmundston, N.B. during a wellness check on June 4. Moore was originally from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation near Tofino.

“This is an event to honour Chantel Moore and also to acknowledge racism and police brutality as it relates to Indigenous communities in Canada,” according to the Facebook event planned between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on June 18.

RELATED: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

According to multiple family members, Moore was shot five times by police. The Edmundston Police Force has not confirmed this detail. Friends and family have since confirmed the woman was Chantel Moore, a young mother who had recently moved to the small New Brunswick town to live with her mother and daughter.

Organizers have asked attendees to wear yellow in honour of Moore, wear masks and respect social distancing as much as possible. There will be a moment of silence and smudging before and after at the event.

As friends and family took to social media to mourn the loss of Moore, a GoFundMe account was also launched on Thursday by relatives.

“Her mother and daughter are in need of family support during this tragic time and six members of her family are planning to travel to New Brunswick to support her and practice traditional Nuu-Chah-Nulth grieving protocols.”

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

READ MORE: Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC legislatureIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford
Next story
Several unique-to-Canada species found in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Several unique-to-Canada species found in B.C., on Vancouver Island

New study shows West Coast is a hot spot of endemic plants, animals, insects

Meet the 11-year-old poet who won $30,000 for housing

‘I’m proud to help build a home for a family,’ says Glenlyon Norfolk student

Greater Victoria School District seeks feedback on hybrid instruction for coming school year

An online forum allows people to submit thoughts and ideas

Healing gathering set at B.C. Legislature for Indigenous woman fatally shot by police

Event to take place on June 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Pandemic nearly grounds passenger count at Victoria International Airport

Passenger volume down 98 per cent at Victoria International Airport in April

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

Driver gets $759 ticket for driving 60 km over speed limit without license

Central Saanich Police impounded the vehicle for 30 days

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

Most Read