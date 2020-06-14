Healing gathering set at B.C. Legislature for Indigenous woman fatally shot by police

Event to take place on June 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

A healing gathering is set to take place at B.C. Legislature in downtown Victoria for Chantel Moore, a 26-year old mother who was shot and killed by police in New Brunswick during a wellness check. (Facebook)

A healing gathering will take place at Victoria’s B.C. Legislature on Thursday, June 18 for Chantel Moore.

The 26-year old Indigenous mother from Vancouver Island was shot and killed by police in Edmundston, N.B. during a wellness check on June 4. Moore was originally from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation near Tofino.

“This is an event to honour Chantel Moore and also to acknowledge racism and police brutality as it relates to Indigenous communities in Canada,” according to the Facebook event planned between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on June 18.

RELATED: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

According to multiple family members, Moore was shot five times by police. The Edmundston Police Force has not confirmed this detail. Friends and family have since confirmed the woman was Chantel Moore, a young mother who had recently moved to the small New Brunswick town to live with her mother and daughter.

Organizers have asked attendees to wear yellow in honour of Moore, wear masks and respect social distancing as much as possible. There will be a moment of silence and smudging before and after at the event.

As friends and family took to social media to mourn the loss of Moore, a GoFundMe account was also launched on Thursday by relatives.

“Her mother and daughter are in need of family support during this tragic time and six members of her family are planning to travel to New Brunswick to support her and practice traditional Nuu-Chah-Nulth grieving protocols.”

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

READ MORE: Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC legislatureIndigenous