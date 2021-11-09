FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Health Canada authorizes booster shot using Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

Some provinces have already announced plans and begun doling out booster shots

Canada’s health regulator authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot on Tuesday (Nov. 9).

According to Health Canada, the booster shot is meant to be an extra dose of the vaccine given after the primary vaccine series – two shots for most people – has been completed.

“The booster shot is designed to help people maintain their protection against COVID-19 over time,” Health Canada stated.

The shot is authorized for people ages 18 and up and is to be given at least six months after the individual receives their second dose. The booster is to be a full regular dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

While Health Canada waited until now to authorize the booster shot, some other provinces have already announced plans to give booster shots to their entire eligible population.

In B.C., booster shots have begun to be given to the elderly and Indigenous Peoples and the province plans to offer them to all residents ages 12 and up by May, between six and eight months after they finished their first two doses.

Alberta and Ontario have also expanded the eligibility criteria for booster shots in recent days.

READ MORE: Confused about COVID-19 booster shots? Here’s what you need to know

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘Lytton still exists’: Woman irked at PM saying fire-ravaged village gone as locals await aid
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored to 3,000 homes across Greater Victoria, south Island

Just Posted

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf. Research by scientists, to be showcased Friday in a CBC documentary, explores how the pandemic has affected the behaviour of wolves and several other animals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Canadian doc ‘Nature’s Big Year’ shows how wildlife has adapted during the pandemic

Sidney’s Beacon Wharf is staying put for the time being, after a unanimous vote at Monday’s council meeting. (Black Press Media file photo)
Replacement of Sidney’s Beacon Wharf dead in the water, for now

Avid volunteer Kurt Holstein stands at his station at Great Canadian Superstore in Langford, where he’s been selling poppies every day between 4 and 6 p.m. for the past two weeks. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
94-year-old Langford resident selling poppies every day

Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay, pictured, is one of five schools with COVID-19 exposures in early November. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 Greater Victoria schools see early November COVID-19 exposures