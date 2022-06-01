The Heart Research Institute says that every seven minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. Photo submitted

The Heart Research Institute says that every seven minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. Photo submitted

Heart and stroke awareness month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

The Heart & Stroke Foundation will be campaigning to raise funds and awareness throughout June

Every year, more than 89,000 Canadians suffer a stroke and 878,000 are living with stroke symptoms.

But thanks to efforts across the country over the last 30 years, Canadians are far more likely to survive a stroke than they were in the past. That research has been led by the Heart & Stroke Foundation, which has contributed $1.6 billion in funding for treatment since 1952.

“The progress we have seen in stroke care is monumental,” says Heart & Stroke director of health systems, Patrice Lindsay. “Just over thirty years ago when someone experienced a stroke, there was almost nothing that could be done for them. This has completely changed, today there is so much that can be done to treat stroke and support recovery.”

Despite the advancements in treatment, the number of Canadians who suffer from strokes is on the rise. The Heart & Stroke Foundation attributes the rise to an aging population and an increase in stroke among young people — likely due to an increase in health factors like unhealthy diets, high blood pressure and lack of physical activity.

June is heart and stroke awareness month. The Heart & Stroke Foundation will be campaigning to raise awareness around the causes and warning signs of stroke. The Foundation will also be fundraising and holding events across Canada throughout the month.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthHeart & Stroke

Previous story
Greater Victoria cyclists can hop on the bus for free this week

Just Posted

People are pictured walking their leashed dogs along Willows Beach, where dogs are restricted from May to September, on May 18, 2022. Dog and wildlife advocates continue to disagree over how much beach access dog owners should get in Greater Victoria’s migratory bird sanctuaries. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Unleashing the hounds: Conflict over dogs on Greater Victoria beaches persists

Our Lady Peace will be playing the Port Theatre in Nanaimo on June 7. (Chapman Baehler photo)
Our Lady Peace bringing ‘future rock’ to Vancouver Island with holographic show

Saanich resident Mary Gresham, left, and husband Ray received a random act of kindness May 24 when Gresham fell ill in a Mount Douglas Park washroom and her husband couldn’t drive the car. (Courtesy of Gwen Patterson)
‘Angel in disguise’: Saanich woman looks for mystery Good Samaritan after medical incident

Kathleen Radu, Moms Stop the Harm member, with her late son Morgan Goodridge, who died from carfentanyl poisoning in 2020. (Courtesy of Kathleen Radu)
‘A pit in our stomach’: Victoria moms say threshold of decriminalized drug possession too little