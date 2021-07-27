Deaths attributed to record high temperatures around B.C., as well as wildfires that continue to burn have prompted physicians groups in B.C. and Washington State to call for an end to construction on the Trans-Mountain Pipeline. Greater Victoria doctors will unfurl a banner over the Pat Bay Highway on Wednesday morning in Saanich. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Deaths attributed to record high temperatures around B.C., as well as wildfires that continue to burn have prompted physicians groups in B.C. and Washington State to call for an end to construction on the Trans-Mountain Pipeline. Greater Victoria doctors will unfurl a banner over the Pat Bay Highway on Wednesday morning in Saanich. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Heat-related deaths, B.C. wildfires spur Greater Victoria doctors’ call to end pipeline construction

Local physicians join international protest with banner over Pat Bay Highway on Wednesday morning

On the heels of an unprecedented heatwave in Greater Victoria and elsewhere in B.C. and Washington State, local physicians are joining fellow doctors in Vancouver and Seattle in calling for an end to construction on the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Greater Victoria doctors will be on the pedestrian walkway over the Pat Bay Highway near Pacific Christian School in Saanich, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday (July 28), flying a banner to be viewed by passing motorists.

“Canada must do its part and cancel the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project,” Dr. Jonathan Down, a Greater Victoria pediatrician and president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War – Canada (IPPNW-C), said in a release.

ALSO READ: Paramedics call situation ‘unbearable’ as B.C. heat wave death count hits 486

Pointing to the hundreds of deaths attributed to record high temperatures in B.C. alone, Down added, “the recent heat dome was evidence enough that we must act now to save lives by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Dr. Tim Takaro, an SFU health sciences professor and retired physician, added “If the hundreds of heat-related deaths and fires raging out of control across the province are not a wake-up call for real action on climate change, we are doomed.”

Members of the Public Health Association of B.C. and the IPPNW-C will gather in Saanich, while members of Physicians for Planetary Health (Vancouver) and Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility (Seattle) will send the message in their respective cities.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DoctorsGreater VictoriaprotestTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
BC Wildfire: ‘Wind is our greatest enemy’ for Okanagan blazes

Just Posted

Beau Stirling was sentenced to 18 months of probation, among other penalties, for convictions on charges of theft, breaking and entering, and driving while impaired. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood man pleads guilty, sentenced for impaired driving, theft, break-and-enter

On Aug. 3, Pender Island residents Chris Hall and Stef Lowey will have officially completed a year of only eating what they can grow, harvest, catch or raise themselves. (Courtesy of Chris Hall and Stef Lowey)
From salt to stevia: Pender Island couple nears year of producing everything they eat

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks at Kemp Lake. ‘My run is over. It’s time for someone else to carry on,’ he says of his retirement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mike Hicks retiring from politics, will not run in next election

Rendering of the proposed residential and commercial building on the existing site of the Northern Junk buildings at 1314 and 1318 Wharf St. Victoria council will consider the proposal after a public hearing this Thursday (July 29). (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Developer brings eighth proposal for Northern Junk buildings to Victoria council