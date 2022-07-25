Heat warning issued for Greater Victoria as humidex could see 33 C

A heat wave is expected to stick around many parts of B.C. until the weekend

A heat warning has been issued for Greater Victoria as temperatures are expected to stay high throughout the week.

Areas near the water are forecasted to see daytime temperatures ranging between 25 and 29 C, with inland spots hitting 31 to 35 C this week. Greater Victoria residents on Monday will feel the hottest between 4 and 6 p.m. as the humidex could peak around 33 C in that time.

The heat wave is due to a strong ridge of high pressure hitting B.C., Environment Canada said. Daytime temperatures are expected to peak between Wednesday and Friday, with a slow cooling trend starting likely by the weekend.

The hottest time of the day will be the late afternoon to early evening and the coolest will be around sunrise.

Environment Canada warns that extreme heat affects everyone, but there’s a greater risk for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The weather agency said people should watch for the signs of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Officials are expecting an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

More information about heat-related illnesses can be found by calling HealthLinkBC at 811. Other resources on how to stay safe in the heat can be found at healthlinkbc.ca under heat-related illness.

Beyond taking precautions for personal well-being, Island Health is reminding people to also check in on loved ones, friends and neighbours.

For those without air conditioners, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control recommends closing windows and blinds when the sun is out and opening them at night to let the cooler air circulate. People should then shut openings early in the morning to trap the cool air inside.

