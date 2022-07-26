The hot weather forecast for Greater Victoria this week is expected to cause potential delays in recycling collection, according to the Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)

The hot weather forecast for Greater Victoria this week is expected to cause potential delays in recycling collection, according to the Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heat wave impacting recycling collection in the CRD this week

No reason given for last week’s pickup delays by Emterra

Greater Victoria residents could see collection of their recyclables delayed for a second straight week.

The curbside recycling program will experience service disruptions between now through Friday (July 29) due to the heat wave impacting the region, the Capital Regional District said Tuesday.

Emterra Environmental, the contractor responsible for collection, is making best efforts to complete daily routes but residents could see delays, the CRD said.

Emterra will also try to recover materials on alternate days this week where possible. Anyone who hasn’t had their recycling collected by 9 p.m. on their scheduled date is asked to leave the materials at the curb. Those whose items are not picked up within 48 hours are asked to email their address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.

The recycling pickups also faced delays last week, but no reason was given for those disruptions.

READ: Cooling stations opening up around Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Capital Regional DistrictGreater VictoriaRecyclingWest Shore

Previous story
VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals
Next story
Puppy love: Lytton wildfire crew gets paws-itively delightful surprise

Just Posted

The hot weather forecast for Greater Victoria this week is expected to cause potential delays in recycling collection, according to the Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heat wave impacting recycling collection in the CRD this week

A police officer stands near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Victoria homelessness coalition calls for end to stigma after Langley shootings

An Oak Bay Police Department officer ticketed a young driver twice in one night last week for driving without a license. (Black Press Media file photo)
Young Oak Bay driver ticketed twice in one night for driving without license

B.C. Premier John Horgan and T’Sou-ke Nation Chief Gordie Planes listen to an explanation from Synergraze founder and CEO Tamara Loiselle on how the spore tank works at a demonstration project in a greenhouse that’s home to an innovative project aimed at reducing methane gas emissions from livestock. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
B.C. premier pitches plan for less gas from cattle