Flooding is a possibility for Greater Victoria this week as Environment Canada has issued a heavy rain alert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heavy rain alert issued for Greater Victoria

Rainfall close to 50 millimetres expected from Tuesday night to Thursday afternoon

Parts of Greater Victoria could be facing some flooding this week after Environment Canada issued a heavy rain alert for the region.

The rainfall began after midnight Tuesday and is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Environment Canada says Greater Victoria and the Malahat will see close to 50 millimetres over the two-day span, while in Port Renfrew, residents will see 60 to 80 millimetres.

Heavy rain can cause localized flooding and pooling on roads, Environment Canada warns.

Rain should ease up by Thursday evening as the moisture-laden weather system moves to B.C.’s interior.

