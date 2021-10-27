Heavy rain alert issued for Greater Victoria

Rainfall close to 50 millimetres expected from Tuesday night to Thursday afternoon

Flooding is a possibility for Greater Victoria this week as Environment Canada has issued a heavy rain alert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Parts of Greater Victoria could be facing some flooding this week after Environment Canada issued a heavy rain alert for the region.

The rainfall began after midnight Tuesday and is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Environment Canada says Greater Victoria and the Malahat will see close to 50 millimetres over the two-day span, while in Port Renfrew, residents will see 60 to 80 millimetres.

Heavy rain can cause localized flooding and pooling on roads, Environment Canada warns.

Rain should ease up by Thursday evening as the moisture-laden weather system moves to B.C.’s interior.

READ ALSO: Crews board smouldering MV Zim Kingston Monday night during break in strong winds

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater VictoriaWeather