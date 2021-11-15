Environment Canada issued heavy rain and wind warnings for Greater Victoria, and much of Vancouver Island, Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heavy rain, wind warnings issued for Greater Victoria

Up to 180 millimeters expected by noon, according to Environment Canada

Greater Victoria is at risk of flash flooding and power outages Monday, according to heavy rainfall and wind warnings Environment Canada issued for the region.

Between 100 and 180 millimeters of rain is expected by noon Nov. 15, up from Environment Canada’s Sunday prediction of 50 to 75 millimeters.

Heavy downpour, Environment Canada warns, can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Flooding is also possible in low-lying areas.

At the same time, the region is also being hit by strong winds. Greater Victoria could see west winds up to 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada says the winds could cause tree limb breakage and power outages.

Rainfall is expected to ease by noon Monday, while winds should die down by the evening.

