Helmcken Road incident reported near Victoria General Hospital

There is an incident on the Helmcken Road offramp of Highway 1 across from the Victoria General Hospital grounds, according to a tweet from Emcon Services Inc. South Island Division.
The highway contractor sent out the alert at 9:48 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 1) and reminded drivers to stay safe.
**INCIDENT** #BCHwy1 off ramp on to Helmcken Rd. Watch for traffic. Drive Safe. pic.twitter.com/boW8RpAko7
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) December 1, 2021
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.