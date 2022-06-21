Here comes the sun: Victoria slated for summer temperatures starting Thursday

Environment Canada predicts five days of sunshine starting Thursday in Victoria.
On the first day of summer, the national forecaster is predicting temperatures will hit 28 C by Sunday (June 26) after a cool and soggy spring.
With a little cloud in the forecast for Wednesday (June 22), Thursday is clear sunshine with a high of 18 C. After that, temperatures will continue to climb to the height of the heat this week on Sunday, with a dip to 26 C predicated for Monday (June 27).
Sunday’s prediction of 28 C falls short of the record for that day, 29.6 C set in 2002. The record low for the same day is 5 C in 1971, according to Environment Canada data.
Normal temperatures for the week average 20 C.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.