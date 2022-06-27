Here’s what’s up at S00ke council this week

A series of financial documents to be released including detailed data on staff and council costs

District of Sooke staff will table a series of the municipality’s important financial documents including the audited financial statements, which offer a look into the district’s accounts and the statement of financial information, which includes detailed data on staff costs. A separate document outlining council’s pay and expenses from 2021 is also on the agenda.

• A public hearing is scheduled on a request to change a subdivision covenant. The current covenant requires the developer to dedicate a portion of the property to parkland. The development cannot proceed until a parks and trails plan is approved. The subdivision is located between Maple Park Terrace and Mountain Heights drive in west Sooke.

• Council may adopt a new path with the official community plan. The first would be to pause further OCP review special meetings until after the upcoming municipal election and provide a summary of the status of the OCP. Another option is to continue with special meetings between July and September to continue OCP review discussions.

• And council will have its first look at the municipality’s 2021 annual report. The report covers municipal services and operations for the previous year, a statement of municipal objectives, and audited financial statements.

• Also this week two committees hold meetings: Climate Action on Tuesday (June 28) and Sooke Program of the Arts on Wednesday (June 29).

Regular council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Sooke Municipal Hall, 2205 Otter Point Rd. Meetings can also be viewed on YouTube.



