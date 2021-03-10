Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Sea lions watch the seining activity during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)Sea lions watch the seining activity during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
The herring run is underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)The herring run is underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Herring fishing is now on in Parksville Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)Herring fishing is now on in Parksville Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)
Fishing boats getting ready to cast their nets at the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)Fishing boats getting ready to cast their nets at the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Residents snap photos the herring fishing at French Creek Marina on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)Residents snap photos the herring fishing at French Creek Marina on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Residents snap photos the herring fishing at French Creek Marina on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)Residents snap photos the herring fishing at French Creek Marina on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)

The annual herring run off Vancouver Island is underway, though only a handful fishing boats were out in the Strait of Georgia near Parksville on Wednesday.

It stirred up some excitement at French Creek Marina, as curious Parksville Qualicum Beach residents filled the parking lot to watch the seining activity and listen to the deafening bark of hungry sea lions, squawking sea gulls and see the eagles circle around the breakwater looking for an easy meal.

Many onlookers had their cellphones out to snap a photos and videos. Avid shutterbugs were also out in force, armed with their expensive long lenses.

READ MORE: First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Fishing crews this year will be allowed to fish 20 per cent or 16,330 tonnes of of the estimated stock this year in the strait. The amount is similar to last year’s allocation level determined by Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Conservationists had called for cuts to the harvest rate this year including a moratorium to allow stocks to rebuild.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

fishingParksvillevancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: California maskless passenger coughs on, assaults Uber driver
Next story
Major economic generator for Greater Victoria, Northwest Deuce Days cancelled

Just Posted

Victoria police have determined the sudden death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park March 3 was a homicide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death of woman in Beacon Hill Park deemed homicide: Victoria police

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Oak Bay council applied a 60-day protection order to the home at 2072 Hampshire Rd. The 1880s farmhouse is the second oldest remaining farmhouse in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay puts 60-day protection order on heritage Hampshire house

Siblings plan to move family home to Metchosin

Northwest Deuce Days has attracted thousands of visitors and hundreds of entries in its seven years hosted in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Major economic generator for Greater Victoria, Northwest Deuce Days cancelled

Huge Inner Harbour show and shine a victim of its own success

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

PHOTOS: Dozens of onlookers, photographers take in the early action

Herring are a key component in the ocean ecosystem. (BP file photo)
First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Herring stocks in Area 10 too low for commercial harvest, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations argue

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

Baikie Island in the Campbell River Estuary is one of the ‘bright spots of conservation’ identified in the study. Photo NCC
Eastern Vancouver Island one of nine ‘Ecocrisis regions’ in Canada

Island habitat to many species of global concern is threatened by human activity

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

Most Read