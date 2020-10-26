High-risk parolee with history of bank robbery believed to be in Victoria

Victoria police are asking for help from the public in locating a high-risk offender.
Douglas McPherson, 64, is wanted on a Canada-wide parole revocation warrant and is believed to be in Victoria. Police say McPherson – a federal parolee with a history of convictions for bank robbery – is a high risk to re-offend.
McPherson is described as a Caucasian man with short, grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs roughly 160 pounds with a medium build.
Anyone who sees McPherson is asked to call 911. Those with information about him or his whereabouts can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press one for the report desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
