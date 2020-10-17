High-risk sex offender released into Victoria

Cameron Ratelle has a history of violent sexual offences against women aged 16-25

Victoria police announced Friday night that high-risk sex offender, Cameron Ratelle, has been released into the Victoria community.

Ratelle is a court-designated dangerous offender and has a history of violent sexual offences against young women. He is considered at a high risk to re-offend and, in the past, has targeted women between the ages of 16 to 25.

Ratelle is a 41-year-old Black man standing at five-feet, eight inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with a heavy build. He has dark shaved hair, brown eyes and wears hearing aids.

Despite his dangerous history, Ratelle has been released because he has finished his sentence for sexual assault. He will be living in Victoria under a number of conditions.

Ratelle isn’t allowed on the property of any educational institute or school, and isn’t allowed to possess or consume any alcohol or drugs. He also isn’t allowed access to the internet or any pornographic materials.

Ratelle cannot be in the presence of any female under the age of 18 and must report any attempt to initiate a sexual or non-sexual relationship with a female to his parole supervisor.

While living in Victoria, Ratelle will be staying at a community correctional centre or community residential facility.

Police are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they see Ratelle breaching any of these conditions.

To report anonymously, people can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

