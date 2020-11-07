Dover Bay Secondary School in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Dover Bay Secondary School in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

High school in Nanaimo reports COVID-19 exposure

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District advises of case at Dover Bay Secondary School

Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district is reporting a COVID-19 exposure at Dover Bay Secondary School.

The school district made a social media post Saturday evening, saying “Dover Bay Secondary has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. Don’t forget to continue with daily health checks. Thank you to the school community for your co-operation.”

Nanaimo’s Dover Bay Secondary reports COVID-19 exposure

Island Health’s website advises parents that if their child’s school has been notified of an exposure, “no action is required unless you are contacted by public health or are otherwise directed by school officials.”

The health authority’s school exposures web page notes that an exposure is not the same as an outbreak. It defines an exposure as in instance when “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection … attended school during their infectious period.”

For more information, visit http://islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19/exposures-schools.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that there were 567 new COVID-19 cases B.C.-wide since yesterday, with three of those cases on Vancouver Island. Island Health did not release case counts for its health service areas today.

READ ALSO: Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 case reported at Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni

READ ALSO: COVID-19 case confirmed at Carihi Secondary School


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Just Posted

A motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road near Gillespie Road caused traffic delays on the afternoon of Nov. 7. (Google Maps)
Motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road causes traffic delay

District calls for patience while emergency crews respond

Langford Fire Rescue sent pumpkins plummeting to the earth during its annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser Nov. 7. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Langford Fire Rescue pulverize pumpkins for a cause

The annual event raises money for the Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Victoria-based artist Paul Archer poses with one of his striking images of a veteran. Completing such paintings has become a November tradition. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Paul Archer, a Victoria-based artist, tries to paint one Remembrance Day piece each year in November. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Touching scene with veteran inspires Victoria artist to paint Remembrance Day series

Paul Archer has painted a veteran each November for the past four years

Hilltop Greenhouses in West Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias each holiday season, the only producer on the South Island. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Poinsettia sales to support kid-friendly lab at Victoria hospital

Auxiliary looks to de-stress lab tests for children

Local Indigenous artist, IceBear’s latest creation draws attention to the state of the world under COVID-19. (Courtesy of IceBear Studios)
Victoria artist hopes painting will boost frontline worker moral

IceBear wants to get copies of his painting into hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Dover Bay Secondary School in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
High school in Nanaimo reports COVID-19 exposure

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District advises of case at Dover Bay Secondary School

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Waivin' Flags bus ready and waiting to be able to drive people to Campbell River and back. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wheels on the bus ready to go ‘round and ‘round from Port Hardy to Campbell River

After a long, busless six months, the Tri-Port area is once again connected to down Island

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

Most Read