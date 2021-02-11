BC Transit is in the planning stages for a project called Rapidbus, which will speed up the commute between the West Shore and Downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit is in the planning stages for a project called Rapidbus, which will speed up the commute between the West Shore and Downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)

High speed ahead for transit riders on the West Shore

BC Transit plans Rapidbus to cut commute time to downtown Victoria

The future is in the fast lane for transit users on the West Shore.

Looking ahead at 2021, BC Transit has plans for a project to create faster, more reliable service from the West Shore to downtown Victoria. The project, called Rapidbus, aims to lessen the time it takes to travel between the two regions by limiting the amount of stops, increasing the frequency of buses, and incorporating transit priority measures.

Lisa Trotter, Government Relations Manager for the Victoria Regional Transit System, said the Rapidbus project will result in approximately 20 per cent time savings for transit commuters, and added that it will help address the growing population on the West Shore, reduce vehicle dependency, as well as support ridership and economic recovery following the pandemic.

Last March, ridership dropped about 80 per cent throughout Greater Victoria, and now, ridership has risen back to about 50 per cent of what it was prior to the pandemic, Trotter said.

READ ALSO: Province buys $13 million piece of land to give back to Esquimalt, Songhees nations

When complete, Rapidbus will include branded shelters and buses, so commuters can easily identify them.

Rapidbus is still in phase one of the planning stages, but BC Transit is looking forward to working with municipalities in the West Shore to implement the project.

The stages moving forward are to complete the Rapidbus Implementation Plan, finish infrastructure design work, sign project agreements with municipalities, and to secure funding, Trotter said.

For more information on transit plans visit www2.bc.gov.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: Future of Langford’s Western Speedway under the microscope

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds call for continued vigilance as Canada sees 30% drop in COVID cases
Next story
Rock Bay Landing encampment fire points to need for shelter for Victoria’s homeless

Just Posted

BC Transit is in the planning stages for a project called Rapidbus, which will speed up the commute between the West Shore and Downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)
High speed ahead for transit riders on the West Shore

BC Transit plans Rapidbus to cut commute time to downtown Victoria

As vulnerability and instability increases for Canadians due to circumstances on the pandemic, United Way is glad to have extended their service. The initiative is now offered to everyone, 365 days a year in over 150 languages, as United Way received emergency funding from the Government of Canada as part of its COVID-19 response. (Photo by Sam Lion/Pexels)
Resource hotline BC 211 sees 194% spike on Vancouver Island in 2020

Helpline is available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day

Those in rows six to 12 on WestJet flight 195 Feb. 6 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
First COVID-19 flight exposure of February reported at Victoria International Airport

Rows six to 12 on WestJet flight 195 Feb. 6 affected

The District of Sooke and the Japanese city of Natori hopes to formalize a sister city status this year. (File - Black Press media)
Sooke eyes sister city agreement with Natori, Japan

‘There’s a lot we can gain from this relationship,’ says Sooke mayor

(File photo)
Suspicious dumpster fire outside Saanich apartment building under investigation

Police investigating series of fires set in condo garbage bins

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in B.C. tugboat capsizing

Third person rescued from shore and brought to hospital

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

Staff at Duncan’s Beautiful Smiles Denture Clinic, and other businesses in the office building the clinic resides in on Brae Road, have raised concerns that staff and clients at neighbouring Fallen for Nails, Hair & Beauty Salon are not wearing masks, as is mandated under the health rules during the COViD-19 pandemic. (From Beautiful Smiles Denture Clinic’s Facebook page)
Maskless salon in Duncan temporarily closes doors following complaints by business neighbours

Duncan business facing increased pressure over flouting COVID-19 rules

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Most Read