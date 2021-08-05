High-tech projector aims to help patients with dementia

Ayre Manor staff are fundraising for a motion sensor projector they say will help people with dementia keep their brains engaged. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Ayre Manor, a long-term care facility in Sooke, is raising money to buy a motion sensor projector loaded with games that help people with dementia.

The projector, mounted on the ceiling, is aimed at a table, floor or walls and creates a digital game board. The activities are designed to keep brains active and help residents stay physically active and interact socially.

There are dozens of games, and the device can be customized to each resident.

“So if Mary likes flowers, we can make a playlist for Mary specifically to load all the flower games. Say she wants to play at 3 p.m., the projector will automatically turn on and cycle through the games Mary likes,” said Hayley McKee, an activities team member.

The projector won’t replace physical games, she said. This is more geared towards keeping brains active. And some residents don’t like big groups, so this could support them in smaller groups or individual activities.

Ayre Manor is selling customized cups – they were a big hit with staff at their internal Christmas craft fair last year – and accepting cash donations. They need to raise $10,000 for the projector.

Ayre Manor has 31 people receiving what they call complex care and another 25 in assisted living.

Ayre Manor is a non-profit owned by the Sooke Elderly Citizens’ Housing Society.

