High winds force morning ferry cancellations between Vancouver Island and mainland

Winds up to 70 km/h will ease around midday

Two Friday morning ferries between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were cancelled due to high winds. (CP FILE PHOTO/Richard Lam)

High winds forced the cancellation of two sailings between Greater Victoria and the mainland Friday morning.

BC Ferries said the decision to cancel the 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and 11 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was not taken lightly, but that the safety of passengers and crew is of primary importance.

The 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point were also cancelled.

Southeast winds of 70 km/h are expected over the Southern Gulf Islands and sections of Greater Victoria near Haro Strait until midday Friday, according to a public weather alert by Environment Canada.

The alert warns that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

READ ALSO: Estate of deceased Hells Angels prospect from Sooke to be divided between wife and secret spouse

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria