High winds force morning ferry cancellations between Vancouver Island and mainland

High winds forced the cancellation of two sailings between Greater Victoria and the mainland Friday morning.
BC Ferries said the decision to cancel the 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and 11 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was not taken lightly, but that the safety of passengers and crew is of primary importance.
The 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point were also cancelled.
Southeast winds of 70 km/h are expected over the Southern Gulf Islands and sections of Greater Victoria near Haro Strait until midday Friday, according to a public weather alert by Environment Canada.
The alert warns that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
