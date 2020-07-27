A small brush fire in Highlands on Sunday afternoon was started by a dead tree falling onto a power line. (Courtesy of Dean Ford)

Highlands brush fire sparked by dead tree falling on power line

Fire chief renews call to stay vigilant during dry season

A small brush fire in Highlands on Sunday afternoon was started by a dead tree on a power line.

Around 4:30 p.m. on July 26, officials received reports a tree had fallen and sparked a small fire near the driveway of a residence along Blue Valley Road. Crews extinguished the fire within three hours.

READ MORE: Brush fire near View Royal neighbourhood believed to be human-caused

“This couldn’t have been avoided, as it was such a random event,” said Highlands Fire Rescue Chief Dean Ford. “It’s a constant reminder that if you smell smoke, don’t assume it’s your neighbour. Check it out to see if you need to call for help, especially during this drier season.”

Two other blazes on the West Shore were believed to be human-caused last week, one at Mill Hill Regional Park on July 21, and the other at a Colwood park on July 18.

ALSO READ: Colwood park brush fire believed to be human-caused

District of Highlands

