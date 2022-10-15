The Highlands Community Hall is open to voters from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Highlands Community Hall is open to voters from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highlands Votes: Polls now closed

Results coming in the 2022 municipal election

Polls are now closed in Highlands

Mayor Ken Williams will be acclaimed as he ran unopposed. That leaves six councillor seats to be claimed with nine candidates running including Leslie Anderson, Ann Baird, Gord Baird, Guy Brisebois, Ken Brotherston, Marie Brotherston, Marcie McLean, Karel Roessingh and Rose Stanton.

In 2018, the Highlands council was elected due to acclamation. According to Civic Info BC, the average B.C. municipal turnout was 35.6 per cent.

READ MORE: It’s Election Day in Greater Victoria: Here’s what you need to know about school trustees

READ MORE: 2022 Election Coverage

Copy: MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsElection 2022West Shore

Previous story
Voters in North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney face different environments
Next story
Oak Bay votes: Polls are officially closed

Just Posted

A pair of all-candidates meetings are planned for Sooke on Oct. 1 and 2. (Shutterstock.com)
It’s Election Day in Sooke: Here’s everything you need to know

School trustee candidates will also be on the ballot during the 2022 general election. (Black Press Media file photo)
It’s Election Day in Greater Victoria: Here’s what you need to know about school trustees

Michael Lund has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and was the subject of a wanted person notification on Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police continue search for man who failed to return to Victoria halfway house

The water quality of the Sooke Basin will improve with the expansion of the wastewater facility, say district officials. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke set to break ground on wastewater plant expansion, easing capacity woes