Highlands Votes: Polls now closed

Polls are now closed in Highlands
Mayor Ken Williams will be acclaimed as he ran unopposed. That leaves six councillor seats to be claimed with nine candidates running including Leslie Anderson, Ann Baird, Gord Baird, Guy Brisebois, Ken Brotherston, Marie Brotherston, Marcie McLean, Karel Roessingh and Rose Stanton.
In 2018, the Highlands council was elected due to acclamation. According to Civic Info BC, the average B.C. municipal turnout was 35.6 per cent.
