Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Highway 1 set to reopen Thursday afternoon from Abbotsford to Hope

No travel restrictions, but drivers urged to limit to essential purposes

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack is expected to reopen sometime Thursday afternoon (Dec. 2), according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The freeway is also expected to open Thursday afternoon just east of Highway 9 to Hope. The ministry says drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic-pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

Neither section is subject to travel restrictions.

“However, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue,” the ministry states.

The ministry says highway infrastructure remains vulnerable, and they are continuing to monitor the weather and the performance of the highway.

“People should be aware that highways affected by severe weather could close at any time if conditions change.”

Crews on Thursday morning began dismantling the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for the most recent updates.


