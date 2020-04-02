The Tragically Hip’s Paul Langlois is encouraging all to join him virtually in ‘Porch Session’ this afternoon following an initial sing-along last week. Facebook photo

Hip tradition sing-along planned again for Canadians April 2

The Tragically Hip’s Paul Langlois is encouraging all to join him virtually in a’Porch Session.’

A new hip tradition is starting across Canada.

Inspired by an initial Tragically Hip cross-country sing-along last week, band guitarist Paul Langlois is encouraging all Canadians to join him virtually in a second ‘Porch Session’ April 2 at 6 p.m. EST- 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The virtual sing-along came about from an idea by Montreal comedian Joey Elias who put a call out on social media (inspired by the sights and sounds of Italy’s serenades) for Canadians to “sing from the rooftops.”

Last week, he asked people to sing Courage by the Hip.

RELATED: Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

“It was just an idea that came together; there’s so many people indoors, so much gloom, and I thought courage was the perfect word,” said Elias. “As a comedian, I’ve got nothing going on right now. My job is to get up on stage and let people forget about their world for ‘x’ amount of time, so I thought this is one way to do that.”

This week, Langlois is performing Ahead By A Century.

He is asking all Canadians to head to their porch (or any place outside), sing along and send a video of the sing-along to courage4canada@gmail.com

“The reaction has been so overwhelming; this is what social media should be used for,” Elias told Black Press. There’s a wonderful reaction – that’s the Hip community – that’s what it was like on the last tour.”


Hip tradition sing-along planned again for Canadians April 2

