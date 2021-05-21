The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)

Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

The getaway in the mountains east of Osoyoos known as the Hobbit Mountain Hole will be changing its name, after the owner was contacted by Warner Bros regarding trademark violations over the word “hobbit.”

After purchasing a ranch north just east of Osoyoos in Bridesville, B.C. last year Christine Le Comte dubbed the small guest house there the Hobbit Mountain Hole Bed and Breakfast and put it up on AirBnB.

The previous owner had built and designed the themed home, and had previously rented it under a different name.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Rare 1940s searchlight touches the sky in Penticton

“I didn’t think anything of it, originally it was the Hobbit Mountain Hideaway,” said le Comte. “It didn’t occur to me that ‘hobbit’ is a protected word, and I think most people wouldn’t.”

Le Comte said that a representative from Warner Bros. reached out earlier in the week through AirBnB over the use of Lord of the Rings author J. R. R. Tolkien’s most widely recognized term.

After some quick research to make sure it was a legitimate claim, she went forward with dropping the ‘hobbit’ name.

“There’s no way a regular person can go head-to-head with the big boys, ” said Le Comte.

As for what the future name will be? Le Comte is running a poll on social media, and the current favourite is Second Breakfast Hideaway.

“I thought I might just have fun with it and have the community involved,” said Le Comte. “It’s been really cool to have all the positive feedback and all the people in general being so supportive.”

Whatever the name is, Le Comte said the little hideaway will stay for people to come and enjoy.

“It’s a place for people to go and escape reality for a little bit,” said Le Comte.

The Western News has reached out to Warner Bros for comment but has not received a response as of the time of publication.

READ MORE: Mini murals art project fill Penticton brewery walls

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sooke’s West Coast Road closed after Friday strucure fire in Otter Point
Next story
71% BIPOC experience racism in Greater Victoria, report finds

Just Posted

(File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke’s West Coast Road closed after Friday strucure fire in Otter Point

The fire was under control by around 3:20 p.m. but the road remained closed with crews on scene

Whistle Buoy’s NFT artwork and limited edition can for NFT IPA. (Isaiah Archer/Whistle Buoys)
Victoria brewery crafts uniqe non-fungible token: NFT beer

The winning bidder for the NFT beer receives one of 250 exclusive NFT IPA cans

Yana Hempler (left) completed her 21st consecutive marathon on May 21 – part of her 30-in-30 fundraiser for the Victoria Hospital Foundation – with running companion Dr. Jeff Eisen, an emergency room physician at Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria General Hospital. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich company donates $10K to runner doing 30 marathons in 30 days for healthcare

Yana Hempler completes 21st marathon in effort to raise $500K for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Vanessa Sjo organized an anti-racism rally through the streets of Victoria in June 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
71% BIPOC experience racism in Greater Victoria, report finds

Residents report feeling undervalued, isolated and unsafe due to race, ethnicity

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks said sometimes you need to boil water. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Turbidity main culprit for East Sooke water woes

The ultraviolet treatment method needs clear water to kill bacteria

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

Naomi Pope’s ‘Magical Macktush’ won Mosaic Forest Management’s 2020 photo contest. Whose entry will win this year? (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Capture west coast’s beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Last year’s photo contest drew 450 entries as people headed outdoors

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcoming patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

Most Read