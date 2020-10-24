Horgan trounces challengers in Langford-Juan de Fuca

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)

New Democrat Premier John Horgan is back for a third term as MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca and he’s brought an NDP majority government with him.

Horgan easily defeated his Liberal, Green Party and Communist Party challengers. So far, with 50 polls reporting, he has 2,593 votes or 63.5 per cent of the popular vote.

The NDP has won a majority government.

Horgan took to Twitter as polls closed to thank voters for “putting their lives on hold to help keep B.C. moving forward for everyone.”

“We’ll keep fighting for better health care, more opportunities, and to make life a little easier for families. That is my commitment to you. I have never been more honoured to serve as leader of the B.C. NDP,” he posted.

Green party candidate Gord Baird spent the evening at home, on Zoom calls with fellow candidates, Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau and volunteers.

“I’m happy with second place, I’d be happier with first place but I’m feeling great,” he said.

Green candidate Gord Baird says he will run again in the next election to ensure the money donated to him goes to the cause donors wanted. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Baird credits his team of volunteers for running a great campaign. He said the biggest overarching message that he hoped came out of the past couple weeks is “collaboration.”

“The whole idea of partisan politics is a very dated way of running politics, and I think we demonstrated we’re not partisan,” he said. “We take good ideas from either side … we support the best ideas for the province.”

Baird will be spending the rest of the evening on Zoom calls, drinking scotch and getting to bed before midnight which is “earlier than the past little while.”

Liberal candidate Kelly Darwin watched the results from home with his family, and although he was disapointed with the results he said he was looking “at the big picture.”

Liberal candidate Kelly Darwin’s main focus during his campaign was bringing attention to the lack of support for small businesses. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

“I’m surprised about the NDP majority, holding an election in the middle of the pandemic – I thought the people would hold him accountable,” said Darwin.

Darwin ran with a focus on small businesses struggling throughout the pandemic and said he would continue to put the spotlight on those issues, although he wants to “take a few days” first.

Horgan officially terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party on Sept. 21 and called an early election for Oct. 24.

Opposition parties demanded Horgan not call an election a year early, as B.C.’s COVID-19 cases increase.

Horgan said he has “struggled mightily” with the decision to call an early vote, but the long duration of the pandemic requires stability.

