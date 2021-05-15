Hot cars can be fatal to dogs left inside, Victoria police reminds public after distress calls

After two calls about distressed pets left in cars and with temperatures on the rise, Victoria police are warning that our four-legged friends start feeling the heat much sooner than we do.
VicPD responded to two distressed dogs in a vehicle that had its window cracked open on Friday. While the outside temperature was only about 16 C at the time, it was 47 C for the dogs inside the vehicle.
Police received another call about a poodle who was found yelping and panting in a vehicle. The dog, “desperate for shade,” was hiding under the steering column.
Animal control was needed in both cases and one dog was seized.
“A dog’s temperature rises more quickly than a human’s and a hot car puts their life in jeopardy,” a VicPD tweet said. “As #yyj weather warms please take care not to leave your pets in a parked vehicle. They deserve better.”
