Housing agreement cements rental status for proposed Oak Bay development

Units will remain rental with no age restrictions and no vacation rentals allowed

Rendering of the three-storey proposal for 713 St. Patrick St. in Oak Bay. Council approved first three readings of a housing agreement ahead of looking at the development. (Novus Properties report)

A housing agreement is ready, should council approve plans for the site of the former Casey’s Market on St. Patrick Street.

Requests for a development permit and development variance permit for a new three-storey commercial and multi-residential building at 713 St. Patrick St. are in process at Oak Bay.

The proposed residence would include six units and the owner has agreed to a housing agreement. The agreement stipulates the units will remain rental units, with no age restrictions for occupants and no short-term or vacation rental use.

Oak Bay leaned on similar agreements used in recent years with developments at The Clive (rental housing) and the Bowker Collection (no short-term vacation rentals).

Council gave the housing agreement three readings on Nov. 30, allowing for final consideration during final consideration of the development and variance permits.

Variances sought for the proposal include relaxing the maximum permitted building height, occupiable height and the number of storeys for the building, as well as the minimum number of vehicle parking spaces.

Other promised amenities include include transit passes, e-bikes, e-bike storage space and a transit operator restroom. For those, the district will pursue a covenant on the property.

The requests are in the public notification stage and set to return to council.

