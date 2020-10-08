Island Outfitters was emptied after a Jan. 4 fire left inventory charred and melted. (Island Outfitters/Facebook)

Housing complex planned for former Island Outfitters property in Saanich core

Store founders, local development company partner to reimagine fire-damaged property

A fire blazed through the former Island Outfitters property on Douglas Street in early January and, from the ashes, comes a new collaboration to bring a mixed-use housing development project.

Victoria’s Aryze Developments has joined forces with Darren Wright and Ward Bond, Island Outfitters founders and former owners of the property, to redevelop the site where the popular outdoor goods store stood since 1997.

READ ALSO: Outdoors store operators happy in new West Shore home

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, a fire sparked at 3319 Douglas Street, the former Island Outfitters property, and caused extensive damage to the structure. No injuries were reported but the Saanich fire and police departments determined the cause to be arson.

After the fire, Island Outfitters closed and the property sat empty. Bond and Wright decided that “providing some meaningful housing to a region that’s in dire need was the right thing to do” with the site.

READ ALSO: Fire investigation continues at Island Outfitters on Douglas Street

On Oct. 8, Aryze Developments shared notice of the redevelopment project and said the company will be working to draft plans over the next few months. Pending approval, construction could begin in 2022.

Luke Mari, co-owner of Aryze Developments, noted the property is in a convenient location in Saanich’s core and lends itself well to the company’s goal to densify neighbourhoods in a way that supports a walkable and transit-focused lifestyle.

The Aryze team envisions a new structure on the property that would provide residential homes for rent or for purchase.

READ ALSO: Island Outfitters owners share photos of damage caused by fire that ravaged store

“We’re very excited to be working with people like Darren and Ward that have decades of legacy and community involvement,” Mari said.

Wright emphasized that while he and Bond cherish the memories and the community that Island Outfitters created, they felt it was time to step back and let the site be re-imagined. It was important to them that “whoever took over the space would make the best use of it” and they agreed that Aryze Developments would be the best fit.

Island Outfitters reopens in View Royal this month.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

HousingSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Building left smoking after large fire on Goldstream Avenue in Langford

Just Posted

Sooke couple to be focus of new reality TV show

Big Timber airs on History Channel Canada on Oct. 8

Building left smoking after large fire on Goldstream Avenue in Langford

Emergency crews on scene

Housing complex planned for former Island Outfitters property in Saanich core

Store founders, local development company partner to reimagine fire-damaged property

Greater Victoria mayors want concrete answers from party leaders, local candidates

Questions focus on child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation

B.C. VOTES 2020: Sooke mayor focuses in on four key election issues

Transportation, cannabis taxation and school improvements among concerns

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers,… Continue reading

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read