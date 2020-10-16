A few dozen residents marched through the streets of Downtown Victoria Oct. 16, calling for affordable and safe housing for all. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

‘Housing for all’ march hits Victoria streets

Route runs from Beacon Hill Park to Central Park, City Hall and the Legislature

A few dozen protestors are marching through the streets of Victoria Friday afternoon, calling for housing for all.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness that the National Protocol for Encampments is not being adhered to,” said one of the event organizers, Shea Smith.

The National Protocol for Encampments is a report released by the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing in April this year. It states, “Ultimately, encampments are a reflection of Canadian governments’ failure to successfully implement the right to adequate housing”.

READ ALSO: Central Park meet-and-greet focuses on homelessness

Marching down Blanchard Street through the drizzling rain, the protestors chanted, “No justice, no peace. Housing is a human right.”

“No human being should have to live that way and we’re sick of it,” said Smith, emphasizing that encampments are even more of an issue now that the rainy season is here.

Marchers started at Beacon Hill Park before embarking on a route to Central Park, Victoria City Hall and finally the legislature grounds.

homeless housing

