‘Housing for all’ march hits Victoria streets

A few dozen protestors are marching through the streets of Victoria Friday afternoon, calling for housing for all.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness that the National Protocol for Encampments is not being adhered to,” said one of the event organizers, Shea Smith.

Tomorrow together we will demonstrate to all levels of government Canadians agree with The National Protocol for Encampments in Canada and want justice and dignity for all Canadians Now! Please join our peaceful march and show your support ! — HUMANS OF BEACON HILL (@BeaconHillFolks) October 16, 2020

The National Protocol for Encampments is a report released by the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing in April this year. It states, “Ultimately, encampments are a reflection of Canadian governments’ failure to successfully implement the right to adequate housing”.

Marching down Blanchard Street through the drizzling rain, the protestors chanted, “No justice, no peace. Housing is a human right.”

“No human being should have to live that way and we’re sick of it,” said Smith, emphasizing that encampments are even more of an issue now that the rainy season is here.

Marchers started at Beacon Hill Park before embarking on a route to Central Park, Victoria City Hall and finally the legislature grounds.

Victoria residents are marching downtown right now, calling for housing for all: “Housing is a human right. Homes not hate.”#yyj #VictoriaBC pic.twitter.com/RU7lf1AQ8Y — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) October 16, 2020

