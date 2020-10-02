A placenta, which initial investigation shows to be of human origin, was discovered on Goose Spit beach in Comox Friday, Oct. 2. Photo via Google Maps

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

  • Oct. 2, 2020 5:30 p.m.
  • News

British Columbia RCMP are asking the public for help in determining the origins of an unsettling discovery on a beach in Comox, on Vancouver Island.

On Friday, Oct. 2, Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a placenta, possibly human, deposited on a local beach.

A woman reported that she made the discovery at approximately 10:30 a.m. as she was walking along the beach at Goose Spit in Comox. She was not sure if the placenta was human in origin so she called the Comox Valley RCMP to make a report.

The initial investigation shows that the placenta is of human origin.

“It is with an abundance of caution that we are reaching out to the public,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “This placenta may be associated to a mother and/or baby who require medical assistance. We want to ensure they’re alright and have access to any medical care required”, she added.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online to comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

ComoxRCMP

Colwood mayor pushes for passenger ferry from Colwood to Victoria

