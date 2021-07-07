Jordan Naterer. Photo Vancouver Police Department.

Human remains found in Manning Park, believed to be those of man missing since October 2020

Searchers believe they have found Jordan Naterer

Human remains were discovered on a mountain side in Manning Park, at about noon, Wednesday July 7.

RCMP believe they are those of Jordan Naterer, a 25-year-old man from Vancouver who went missing there Oct. 10, 2020.

Princeton Sgt. Rob Hughes said the search for Jordan’s body was localized to a creek bed, where items belonging to Naterer were found Tuesday, July 6.

The discovery of those effects prompted Jordan’s mother, Josie, to post a short obituary to her Facebook page earlier today.

On Sunday, after nine months of searching, Jordan’s tent and backpack were discovered near the summit of Frosty Mountain.

The personal belongings were found 2.9 km away from the abandoned campsite, and the remains were in proximity of yesterday’s find.

The coroner’s office and RCMP continue to investigate, along with conservation officers who are on scene due to concerns of predatory animals in the

vicinity.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
